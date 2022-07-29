Technology

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX's July 29 codes

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 29, 2022, 10:14 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a free-to-play battle royale game where the developers introduce redeemable codes on a daily basis as a token of appreciation. The gamers can access in-game goodies using these codes for free and improve their gaming experience. If you are looking for free rewards within the game, here's how the entire process works.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX allows players to compete against one another so that a winner can be determined.

Additional supplies are available in the game and can be bought with real money. But not everyone has the resources to invest.

As a result, the creators offer redeemable codes that let users get free in-game goodies. The bonuses help players raise their standings on the scoreboard.

Ground rules Each code is accessible only once per player

To claim the redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX, there are some prerequisites. Although a player may access more than one code, each code can only be used once per player. The codes can only be redeemed via the rewards redemption website and are valid for 12-18 hours. In addition, the codes can only be accessed by players using the Indian servers.

Codes Here are the codes for July 29

For today, i.e. July 29, the 12-digit codes of Free Fire MAX can help you achieve free skins, costume bundles, diamonds, pets, characters, and more. Take a look at the codes: GCNVA2PDRGRZ, FF7MUY4ME6SC, FFICJGW9NKYT, FF10HXQBBH2J 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, B3G7A22TWDR7X, SARG886AV5GR, W0JJAFV3TU5E X99TK56XDJ4X, FU9CGS4Q9P4E, X99TK56XDJ4X, 3IBBMSL7AK8G WLSGJXS5KFYR, YXY3EGTLHGJX, B6IYCTNH4PV3, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, WEYVGQC3CT8Q, MHM5D8ZQZP22

Procedure How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, visit the game's redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now log in with your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." After every successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.