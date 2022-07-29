Not impressed with Google Pixel 6a? Check these worthy alternatives
Google's latest Pixel handset, the Pixel 6a, is available for purchase in India starting today. It is priced at Rs. 43,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB model. India's mid-range segment is a highly competitive one. Considering the concerns about Pixel 6a's price, it is bound to face stiff competition. Here, we take a look at the best Pixel 6a alternatives that offer value for money.
Nothing Phone (1) begins at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, an under-display fingerprint reader, and a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The handset draws power from a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, mated with up to 12GB of RAM, and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired fast-charging support.
The Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement that comprises a 50MP primary snapper with OIS and EIS support, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP selfie shooter.
The Realme GT2 starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. It offers a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging.
The Realme GT2 features a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. It has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper on the front.
The OnePlus 10R starts at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. It has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor. It has a 5,000mAh battery model with 80W fast-charging and a 4,500mAh battery variant with 150W fast-charging support.
The OnePlus 10R is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. It sports a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.
The Xiaomi 11T Pro begins at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset gets a Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.
The Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) tele-macro snapper. For selfies, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) shooter.