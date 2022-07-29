Technology

Not impressed with Google Pixel 6a? Check these worthy alternatives

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 29, 2022, 03:10 am 3 min read

Google Pixel 6a's display supports 60Hz refresh rate (Photo credit: Google)

Google's latest Pixel handset, the Pixel 6a, is available for purchase in India starting today. It is priced at Rs. 43,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB model. India's mid-range segment is a highly competitive one. Considering the concerns about Pixel 6a's price, it is bound to face stiff competition. Here, we take a look at the best Pixel 6a alternatives that offer value for money.

Phone #1 Nothing Phone (1) starts at Rs. 32,999

Nothing Phone (1) begins at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, an under-display fingerprint reader, and a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The handset draws power from a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, mated with up to 12GB of RAM, and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired fast-charging support.

Information The phone flaunts a 50MP ultra-wide camera

The Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement that comprises a 50MP primary snapper with OIS and EIS support, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

Phone #2 Realme GT2 starts at Rs. 34,999

The Realme GT2 starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. It offers a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging.

Information The phone sports a 50MP primary camera

The Realme GT2 features a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. It has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper on the front.

Phone #3 OnePlus 10R carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 38,999

The OnePlus 10R starts at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. It has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor. It has a 5,000mAh battery model with 80W fast-charging and a 4,500mAh battery variant with 150W fast-charging support.

Information The phone gets a 50MP main rear camera

The OnePlus 10R is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. It sports a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Phone #4 Xiaomi 11T Pro: Price begins at Rs. 39,999

The Xiaomi 11T Pro begins at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset gets a Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.

Information The smartphone boasts a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) tele-macro snapper. For selfies, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) shooter.