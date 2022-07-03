Technology

TECNO teases SPARK 8P handset in India: Check price, specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 03, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

TECNO SPARK 8P comes with Super Boost system optimization (Photo credit: TECNO)

Chinese smartphone maker TECNO is gearing up to launch the SPARK 8P handset in India. Now, the company has released a teaser for the phone in our country. According to the teaser released on its social media channels, the device will have a 50MP rear camera and 7GB of RAM. To recall, the SPARK 8P made its global debut last year.

Context Why does this story matter?

TECNO has made a name for itself in India's affordable phone segment. With the SPARK 8P, the company will look to assert its position in the market.

The 7GB RAM mentioned in the teaser is a result of the company's Memory Fusion technology, which combines 4GB of RAM with 3GB of virtual memory.

At its price point, the phone will certainly be a bargain.

Design The handset features a Full-HD+ Dot Notch display

The TECNO SPARK 8P features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) Dot Notch display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.85mm thick and 164.51mm tall. In the global markets, it is offered in Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Tahiti Gold color options.

Information It boasts a 50MP main camera

The TECNO SPARK 8P is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.6) main shooter, a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait lens, and an AI sensor. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G70 chip powers the smartphone

The TECNO SPARK 8P is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based HIOS 7.6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset also has DTS Stereo Sound Effect. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information TECNO SPARK 8P: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the TECNO SPARK 8P in India will be announced at the time of its launch. For reference, it starts at PHP 7,499 (around Rs. 10,750) in the Philippines.