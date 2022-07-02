Technology

Amazfit T-Rex 2 military-grade smartwatch launched: Check price, specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 02, 2022, 06:44 pm 2 min read

Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch runs on Zepp OS (Photo credit: Amazfit)

Xiaomi-backed Huami has launched its new Amazfit T-Rex 2 rugged smartwatch in India. The watch is said to have passed 15 military-grade standard tests and can withstand harsh environmental conditions. It offers over 150 sports modes, up to 24 days of battery life, and a high-precision GPS. It is available for purchase. Customers will get a free gym bag if they order it now.

Have you ever wondered about a watch that can withstand extreme temperatures in the range of -30 degrees Celsius to 70 degrees Celsius but still looks stylish?

If you haven't, Amazfit has, and guess what, T-Rex 2 has passed 15 military-grade standard tests and is a durability beast.

To top it off, the company calls it the most affordable military rugged smartwatch.

Design and Display The smartwatch bears an always-on AMOLED display

Amazfit T-Rex 2 has a military-grade rugged body made out of a polymer alloy shell. It is 10 ATM water-resistant and weighs 66.5g. The wearable sports a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) round AMOLED screen with a 326ppi pixel density, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and Always-On Display support. The watch has four buttons and a strap made of silicone.

Information It can recognize 15 strength training movements

Amazfit T-Rex 2 provides over 150 sports modes, including Triathlon mode, professional lap data recording, and recognition of strength training exercises. It monitors heart rate, sleep stages, blood-oxygen levels, stress levels, and more. The watch also helps in creating training templates.

Internals The device packs a 500mAh battery

Amazfit T-Rex 2 draws power from a 500mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 24 days with typical use and up to 45 days in battery saver mode. It has dual-band GPS with support for all five major satellite positioning systems. For connectivity, the watch supports Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. It also packs BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor.

Information Amazfit T-Rex 2: Pricing and availability

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. It is up for grabs via Amazon, Amazfit India's official website, and Helios offline stores. It is offered in Ember Black, Astro Black and Gold, Wild Green, and Desert Khaki color options.