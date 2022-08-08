Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Xiaomi 12 Pro gets discounts up to Rs. 13,250

The Xiaomi 12 Pro features LiquidCool technology and X-axis linear vibration motor

With the introduction of new flagship-level handsets, the race to provide the best value-for-money deal under the sub-Rs. 50,000 price point has become aggressive in India. Xiaomi has now introduced its festive sale offer on the 12 Pro, which is currently retailing with up to Rs. 13,250 discounts. If you have been wanting to purchase a high-end device lately, you shouldn't miss this opportunity.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is currently retailing via Amazon at as low as Rs. 49,749 and Rs. 53,749 for its 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively. These discounted prices are because of Rs. 5,000 off with a coupon, Rs. 6,000 off via all debit and credit cards, Rs. 2,000 extra benefit with SBI Credit Card full-swipe, and Rs. 250 additional off on EMI transactions.

Design and display The handset flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, proportional bezels, aluminium frame, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It bears a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) E5 LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 522ppi pixel density, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,500 nits of peak brightness. The display offers Gorilla Glass Victus protection, HDR10+ certification, and Dolby Vision support.

Information It gets a 32MP selfie snapper

The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a triple rear camera arrangement headlined by a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary sensor, along with a 50MP (f/2.2) 115-degree ultra-wide lens and a 50MP (f/1.9) telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the device

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 and houses a 4,600mAh battery with support for 120W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

