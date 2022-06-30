Technology

Nothing phone (1)'s full specifications leaked ahead of launch

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 30, 2022, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Nothing phone (1) will have dual-side Gorilla Glass protection. (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing's phone (1) is undoubtedly one of the most hyped smartphones of 2022. As the device is inching closer to its launch date i.e. July 12, new leaks are surfacing, revealing important details. In the latest development, tipster Abhishek Yadav has leaked the full specifications of the handset. It will sport a 120Hz display, a 50MP main camera, and a Snapdragon 778+ chipset.

Context Why does this story matter?

Just a few days ago, Nothing had activated a public waitlist where users can register themselves to get a pre-order pass required to buy the device.

The waitlist is now about to reach 1.8 lakh. As the smartphone will be initially available via an invite-only system, not everyone will get an invite for the pre-order pass.

Design and display The device will have a 120Hz OLED display

Nothing phone (1) will have a left-aligned punch-hole, symmetrical bezels, a recycled aluminium frame with flat rails, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have a transparent panel housing dual rear cameras and customizable LED strips. The device will flaunt a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is tipped to come in White and Black colors.

Information It will offer a 50MP main camera

Talking about the Nothing phone (1)'s cameras, it will have a 50MP (f/1.8) primary lens and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. The device may feature a 16MP selfie camera on the front. It will support 4K video recording at 60fps via the main rear camera.

Internals The handset will boot Nothing OS

Under the hood, the Nothing phone (1) will pack a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device will boot Android 12-based Nothing OS. It is expected to draw fuel from a 4,500mAh battery which will have support for 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Information Nothing phone (1): Pricing and availability

As per a recent leak, the Nothing phone (1) will start at $397 (around Rs. 31,350) for is base 8GB/128GB model. Higher variants with 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations will be priced at $419 (nearly Rs. 33,100) and $456 (roughly Rs. 36,000), respectively. (Source: Abhishek Yadav)

