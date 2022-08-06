Technology

Planning to buy OnePlus 10T? Check its pros and cons

Planning to buy OnePlus 10T? Check its pros and cons

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 06, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

The OnePlus 10T is equipped with a 3D Cooling System 2.0

The OnePlus 10T will go on sale in India from tomorrow i.e. August 6 at a starting price of Rs. 49,999. The gaming-focused handset comes with a top-of-the-line Qualcomm processor along with up to 16GB of RAM and an enhanced heat dissipation system. But before you decide to purchase the 10T, it is good to consider its pros and cons.

Design The device offers Gorilla Glass 5 protection

The OnePlus 10T has a top-centered punch-hole, slim bezels, and an in-screen optical fingerprint reader. It has an 87.9% screen-to-body ratio. The device comes in Moonstone Black and Jade Green shades. The former has a textured finish on the rear while the latter has a smooth, matte finish. There is also a massive 10 Pro-like camera layout on the rear side.

Display The display support 960-nits of peak brightness

The OnePlus 10T sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with flat edges and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen, protected by Gorilla Glass 5, offers up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 394ppi pixel density. It has a 960-nits of peak brightness. The device boasts 10-bit color accuracy and 720Hz (software) and 1,000Hz (instant) touch sampling rate.

Cameras It houses a 50MP primary camera with OIS

The OnePlus 10T's rear camera department includes a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) IMX766 primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) 119.9-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro lens. The rear setup aims to deliver immersive shots with features such as Image Clarity Engine 2.0, Nightscape 2.0, and Super HDR. On the front, the device sports a 16MP (f/2.4) for selfies and video calls.

Internals The handset packs up to 16GB of RAM

OnePlus 10T draws power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. With 3,372 points, the handset has outperformed the flagship 10 Pro in the Geekbench 5 multi-core test. It boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1. The upcoming OxygenOS 13 update should bring a more immersive experience to the device.

Performance It supports 150W fast-charging technology

The OnePlus 10T houses a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support via the Type-C port. For performance optimization, the device features a bunch of software tricks and a 'Cryo-velocity Vapor Cooling System' which enables improved heat dissipation. The phone offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC. Its 360-degree antenna layout and "SmartLink" feature are touted to provide better connectivity.

Information OnePlus 10T is offered in three variants

The OnePlus 10T comes in 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/256GB configurations which are priced at Rs. 49,999, Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 55,999, respectively.

Cons What are the downsides?

The OnePlus 10T has a plastic frame while devices in its segment offer an aluminium frame. It comes with an IP54 rating, which can only prevent it from a few splashes. The device lacks Hasselblad color science, the iconic Alert slider, and the secondary cameras are rather lacklustre. The handset doesn't have support for wireless charging as well which is expected at this price.

Verdict Should you buy the OnePlus 10T?

Given that the OnePlus 10T is not the company's flagship product, it is understandable why the brand had to cut some corners. It is a high-end smartphone with a good display, a tried-and-tested primary camera, robust performance, and superfast charging. If you want a gaming-focused device, the OnePlus 10T can be considered but in the same price-point, we prefer the iQOO 9T slightly more.