OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13, announced: Check features, compatibility

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 05, 2022, 03:10 am 3 min read

OxygenOS 13’s design transitions to match the time of day you are using the smartphone (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has announced OxygenOS 13, the company's custom skin based on Android 13. The new UI introduces several upgraded features in terms of design, accessibility, and security. It brings in refreshed Always-on display screens, a smart launcher, a widget toolbar, and Private Safe 2.0. Here, you can check out the list of supported smartphones and the features this update brings to the table.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus has made significant changes to its Android skin by integrating the core code of OxygenOS with OPPO's ColorOS.

It might have been done for a good reason. But when compared to the past versions, OxygenOS' appearance seems to be altered.

The update will be rolled out for all eligible OnePlus and Nord-branded smartphones once Android 13's stable version arrives later this year.

The design language of the OxygenOS 13 seems to be inspired by water and nature. The new skin introduces soft and rounded edges across the entire user interface. It brings in minimalist app icons, animations, and a range of forms and textures. The devices will adopt a new Klein Blue and Orange color theme upon getting the update but it can always be changed.

Aesthetics It introduces new AoD modes

The OxygenOS 13 adds new Always-on display (AoD) modes along with some popular AoD screens from older skin versions such as Insight AoD . The update also allows users to control playback directly from the AoD screen, for apps like Spotify. In India, the company has added Zomato and Swiggy's food delivery tracking to the AoD screen with this new firmware.

Modifications Tweaked smart launcher and sidebar support

With OxygenOS 13, the folders and their contents now appear bigger, meaning you can open apps within a merged folder without opening the folder itself. A new sidebar has also been added to the home screen. Users can pin quick app shortcuts and pull out the sidebar to access these shortcuts whenever needed. The sidebar also gets some pre-installed apps and tools.

Audio stuff The new skin introduces Spatial Audio support

The OxygenOS 13 adds Spatial Audio support to eligible devices. This delivers users a more immersive audio experience. The software also brings in support for Dolby Atmos. The update allows users to establish a seamless connection with supported wearables via Fast Pair. There is also an Audio Switch feature which helps to switch easily between two audio devices.

Advanced security Private Safe 2.0 serves as a virtual locker

The OxygenOS 13 automatically alerts users of malicious applications and other files. It keeps crucial user information like your location secure when connected to an exposed public Wi-Fi network. There are several other Android 13-based security features along with Private Safe 2.0 which acts as a virtual locker to keep the files secured from spyware.

Eligible devices OxygenOS 13: List of compatible devices

The OxygenOS 13 update will be available to all the eligible OnePlus and Nord phones starting later this year. They are as follows: OnePlus 10 Pro, 10T, and 10R OnePlus 9, 9RT, 9R, and 9 Pro OnePlus 8, 8T, and 8 Pro OnePlus Nord 2, 2T, CE, CE 2, and CE 2 Lite However, the release timeline is yet to be revealed.