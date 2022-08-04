Technology

iQOO 9T v/s OnePlus 10T: Which one is better?

iQOO 9T v/s OnePlus 10T: Which one is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 04, 2022, 02:07 pm 3 min read

The iQOO 9T and OnePlus 10T have support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2

Within a few days, the Indian market has witnessed two flagship smartphone launches - the iQOO 9T and OnePlus 10T. Both the devices boast a top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC along with new-age features. They also bear a similar price tag, which only makes choosing a difficult task. So, which one you should consider? Let's find out in this comparison.

Design Which one has better looks?

The iQOO 9T and OnePlus 10T sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. Both the devices have a glass back. The former comes in Alpha and Legend trims, whereas the latter gets Jade Green and Moonstone Black shades. The phones are protected by Gorillas Glass 5 protection on the front. The 10T also gets the same protection on the rear.

Display The iQOO 9T offers 1,500-nits of peak brightness

The iQOO 9T flaunts a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch response rate, 1,200Hz instant touch response rate, HDR10+, and 1,500-nits of peak brightness. The OnePlus 10T boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000Hz instant touch sampling rate, and 960-nits of maximum brightness.

Cameras The iQOO 9T offers a 12MP portrait camera

The iQOO 9T's rear camera setup houses a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) GN5 primary shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP (f/1.98) portrait snapper. The OnePlus 10T gets a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) IMX766 main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) 119.9-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro snapper. Up front, they sport a 16MP selfie camera with (f/2.45) and (f/2.4) values, respectively.

Information The OnePlus 10T comes with Image Clarity Engine 2.0

The iQOO 9T houses a V1+ chipset for enhanced photography. The handset also features noise reduction algorithms along with MEMC technology, Real-Time Extreme Night Vision, and multiple photography modes. The OnePlus 10T gets Image Clarity Engine 2.0 and Nightscape 2.0 for immersive shots.

Internals The OnePlus 10T houses up to 16GB of RAM

The iQOO 9T and OnePlus 10T draw fuel from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. They are offered in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. The 10T also gets a 16GB/256GB model. The devices boot Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 and Oxygen OS 12.1, respectively. The 9T houses a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast-charging, whereas the 10T packs a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging.

Performance The iQOO 9T gets dual X-axis linear motors

To dissipate heat, the iQOO 9T has a Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling system. It also gets a dual X-Axis Linear Motor setup. The V1+ chipset along with the Game Frame Interpolation feature enhances gaming. The OnePlus 10T is equipped with a 3D Cooling System 2.0 for heat dissipation. It also features AI System Booster 2.1 along with HyperBoost Gaming Engine for better gaming experience.

Pocket-pinch How much do these flagships cost?

The iQOO 9T costs Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models, respectively. It is now retailing via the official website and Amazon. The OnePlus 10T will go on sale in India from August 6. It is priced at Rs. 49,999, Rs. 54,999, and Rs. 55,999 for its 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/256GB models, respectively.

Our verdict iQOO 9T v/s OnePlus 10T: Which one should you pick?

The iQOO 9T offers a brighter display, superior secondary cameras, and a dedicated chipset for improved photography and gaming. The OnePlus 10T has a slightly bigger battery and faster charging, better cooling, and more RAM. So, if you do heavy gaming, get OnePlus 10T, else the iQOO 9T is a solid pick. Buyers of iQOO 9T also get attractive cashback and a free gamepad.