Kolkata school to launch its own nanosatellite in 2023

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 04, 2022, 01:10 pm 1 min read

The nanosatellite will be name PriyamvadaSat

It seems that we have a new competitor for ISRO in satellite launching. It's called South Point High School, and it is from Kolkata. The school, part of the MP Birla Group, has decided to launch its own nanosatellite in 2023 to train its students in space science. The satellite will be named PriyamvadaSat in memory of the late Priyamvada Birla.

Project Students of Class 11, 12 will be part of project

South Point High School's satellite mission is part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate India's 75 years of independence. The school has already signed an agreement with the Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA) for the launch. ISRO will monitor the project. The project is expected to take off in nine months. Students of Class 11 and 12 will be part of it.