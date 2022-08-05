Technology

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G goes official: Check features and specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 05, 2022, 06:26 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy A23 5G comes in four coloways

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has been announced via the brand's mobile press website. However, the company is yet to confirm the device's availability in different regions, including India. As for the key highlights, the handset gets an LCD screen, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy A23 5G had been in the news for a while now. In February, Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy A23 4G and its 5G counterpart was expected to be announced soon.

Several months later, Samsung has now revealed the handset without any fanfare. It was also spotted on Geekbench and other certification platforms recently.

Design and display The device gets an LCD display

The Galaxy A23 5G bears a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup with an LED flash. The device flaunts a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The brand is yet to reveal details about the device's refresh rate and protection for the display.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera with OIS

The Galaxy A23 5G's rear camera setup comprises a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main snapper, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro as well as depth sensors. On the front, the handset has an 8MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals A Snapdragon 695 5G chipset powers the handset

The Galaxy A23 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It boots OneUI 4.1 baked on top of the Android 12 operating system. Under the hood, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Pricing and availability

Samsung is expected to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A23 5G soon. The device may start at around Rs. 20,000 in India.