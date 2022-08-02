iQOO 9T launched in India at Rs. 50,000: Check features
The iQOO 9T is now official in India. It is a rebranded version of the Chinese iQOO 10, and comes equipped with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast-charging. The device starts at Rs. 49,999. It is available from the brand's official website with discounts worth Rs. 4,000 for ICICI Bank cardholders.
- iQOO 9T is a flagship contender which aims to take on offerings from Samsung and Xiaomi in the sub-Rs. 60,000 price segment.
- The smartphone has achieved over 1.1 million points score on AnTuTu Benchmark v9.4.1 for its 12GB/256GB configuration.
- With top-of-the-line processor, cutting-edge features, powerful camera hardware, and efficient thermal performance, the handset should establish iQOO's name in India's premium smartphone market.
The iQOO 9T sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with symmetrical bezels and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. The device boasts a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E5 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,200Hz instant touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,500-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in 'Alpha' and BMW Motorsport M-themed "Legend" variants.
In the rear camera department, the iQOO 9T gets a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) GN5 ultra-sensing main snapper, a 13MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP (f/1.98) portrait lens. On the front, the device features a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.
The iQOO 9T draws power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device ships with Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The iQOO 9T has a dedicated V1+ chipset to improve the user's photography experience. The handset also features MEMC technology and has a 3,930 sq. mm. Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling area for heat dissipation.
The iQOO 9T is priced at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models, respectively. It is now up for grabs via the official website. It will also be available via Amazon starting August 4 from 12pm onward.