Samsung's S21 FE available from Rs. 17,600 with exchange offer

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 01, 2022, 04:55 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy S21 FE comes in four colorways (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung is offering an exciting exchange offer to buyers on its Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in India. If you have a working smartphone, you can exchange it to avail up to Rs. 37,400 off on the S21 FE. To recall, the handset was introduced in the country this year in January at a starting price tag of Rs. 54,999 for its 8GB/128GB configuration.

Details Everything to know about the exchange offer

The Galaxy S21 FE is listed at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 58,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, respectively. The company is offering up to Rs. 37,400 off if you exchange an eligible smartphone. You can also avail additional Rs. 2,000 benefit via Samsung Shop App on your first-ever purchase.

Design and display The phone bears an IP68-rated build

The Galaxy S21 FE has a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It boasts an IP68-rated body, an aluminium frame, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device offers a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, the device measures 7.9mm thick and weighs 177g.

Information It offers a 32MP selfie camera

The Galaxy S21 FE sports triple rear cameras consisting of a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Under the hood A Snapdragon 888 5G chipset fuels the device

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, mated with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device ships with One UI 4 built on top of Android 12. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.