Infinix Smart 6 Plus launched in India: Check price, specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 30, 2022, 05:51 pm 2 min read

Infinix Smart 6 Plus houses a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix has launched the Smart 6 Plus smartphone in India. The Indian variant of the device has a different design and specifications compared to the international model. The handset features a MediaTek Helio G25 chip, HD+ LCD display, and a 5,000mAh battery. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart from Wednesday (August 3) at an introductory price of Rs. 7,999.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus made its international debut back in March in Nigeria.

The company pulled a fast one on us by making some alterations to the design. It, however, looks similar to the one that debuted in the Philippines in June.

The device is a suitable option for those looking for an affordable handset with good battery backup and a large display.

Design and display The phone has a 'mirror back design'

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus features a waterdrop notch design with prominent bezels and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the back, it has a glossy finish with a rectangular camera bezel. The handset bears a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 440 nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Miracle Black and Tranquil Sea Blue color options.

Information It sports a 5MP selfie shooter

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus has a dual camera arrangement on the rear, comprising an 8MP (f/2.0) primary lens and a secondary AI sensor. For selfies, there is a 5MP (f/2.0) shooter on the front.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G25 chip powers the device

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 6GB. Under the hood, it runs on Android 12 (Go Edition)-based XOS 10.6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset offers DTS Surround Sound and a micro-USB port.

Information Infinix Smart 6 Plus: Pricing and availability

In India, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,999. However, it will be available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 7,999 starting Wednesday (August 3) via Flipkart.