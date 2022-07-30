Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem July 30 codes?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 30, 2022, 10:31 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is free-to-play in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX by Garena is an online battle royale game for Android devices. It is available in India and can be played for free. Several daily rewards, including supplies, costumes, crates, and weapons, are offered by the game. These goodies help players in bettering their position on the scoreboard. They can be unlocked by paying real money or via redeemable codes for free.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Garena Free Fire MAX game has been introduced in India as a high-resolution version of Free Fire.

The game is extremely popular across the nation since its debut and continues to be one of the top downloaded battle royale games.

Its developers add reward schemes on a regular basis to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. They are accessible using codes.

Conditions Every code can be used once per player

There are some conditions to claim the redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX. Although players can access multiple codes, each code can only be used once per player. These codes can only be accessed by gamers using the Indian servers. Also, the codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours and can be redeemed via the rewards redemption website.

Codes Here is the list of codes for July 30

For today, i.e., July 30, the alphanumeric codes for Free Fire MAX can help you get free skins, pets, characters, costume bundles, diamonds, and more. Take a look at the codes below. 31BB-MSL7-AK8G, BIYC-TNH4-PV3, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFZM-UY4M-E6SC. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, X99T-K56X-DJ4x, FU9C-GS40-9P4E, SARG-886A-V5GR. FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E, WOJJ-AFV3-TUSE, B3G7-A22T-WDR7X, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FF10-HXQB-BH2, X99T-K56X-DJ4X.

Process What are the steps for code redemption?

Visit the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK credentials. Fill in a code into the text box that can be seen on the website. Now tap on the "Confirm" button and then click on "Ok." If the code is redeemed successfully, you can collect the reward from the game's mail section.