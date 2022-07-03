Technology

WhatsApp allowing users to delete sent messages after 2 days?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 03, 2022

The 'Delete for Everyone' feature was introduced in 2017 (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

To ensure a competitive edge in the market, the popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature. It will reportedly allow users to delete any message sent via the application within two days and 12 hours (60 hours). To recall, the "Delete for Everyone" feature was rolled out in 2017 and the time limit for deletion was just eight minutes then.

Context Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp's decision to raise the time limit for deleting messages seems like an attempt to gain a one-up over its rival Telegram. The latter provides 48 hours for users to delete messages.

Sending a message to the wrong person in a hurry or composing a text riddled with errors can cause some serious embarrassment. The upcoming feature will remove any cause of worry now.

Details New time limit is reflected in WhatsApp beta 2.22.15.8

Back in 2017, users could only delete sent messages, including audio clips, photos/videos, or texts, within eight minutes. Currently, the time limit for deleting messages sent to everyone stands at one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds. However, in the latest Android beta version 2.22.15.8 of the application, the time limit has been increased to two days and 12 hours for select users only.

Facility Group admins will soon be able to delete any chat

Those using WhatsApp's beta version are not being notified about the increased time limit to delete messages. So, users have to try it out by themselves to see whether sent messages can be deleted after two days. On the other hand, WhatsApp is also bringing a delete message option that would allow group admins to delete chats of any member in the group.

Information Avatars for video calls on the way

Moreover, WhatsApp will soon introduce custom avatars for users during video calls to safeguard their privacy and provide more opportunities for self-expression. The feature has been in development since March and it is not clear if these avatars will have a 2D or 3D look.