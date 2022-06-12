Technology

Nothing phone (1)'s pre-booking details, storage options leaked

Nothing phone (1)'s pre-booking details, storage options leaked

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 12, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Nothing phone (1)'s sale could begin after July 18 (Photo credit: Twitter/@BenGeskin)

Nothing is set to launch its first-ever smartphone, the phone (1), on July 12. Now, the much-anticipated handset's pre-booking details have surfaced online, courtesy of tipster Mukul Sharma. Interested buyers will be able to reserve one for themselves by paying Rs. 2,000, which will be adjusted later during checkout. Moreover, multiple variants of the phone will be up for grabs.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Nothing phone (1) is one of the most talked-about devices of 2022. With top-tier features and innovative design, the company aims to take the smartphone industry by storm.

Considering the July 12 launch date and the leaked Flipkart listing, we can expect the phone's pre-booking to begin soon.

It will rival premium devices from Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and the ilk.

Display The handset could have a transparent rear panel

The Nothing phone (1) will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, flat edges, and either a side-mounted or under-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is expected to have a transparent rear panel that highlights its internal components. There could be a dual camera unit on the back. It will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz or higher refresh rate.

Information It is expected to flaunt a 50MP main camera

The Nothing phone (1) is rumored to be equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP main shooter and an unspecified ultra-wide sensor. Up front, it may sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals The device will boot Nothing OS based on Android 12

The Nothing phone (1) is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based Nothing OS and may house a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

Information Nothing phone (1): Pricing and availability

Nothing will reveal the official pricing and availability details of the phone (1) during its launch on July 12. However, we expect it to start at around $500 (around Rs. 39,000). If we go by the leaked listing, its sale will begin after July 18.