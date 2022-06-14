Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition's price and specifications tipped
Realme is gearing up to introduce the Master Explorer Edition variant of its GT 2 smartphone. In the latest development, a new Realme phone with model number RMX3551 has been certified by TENAA and it could be this upcoming model. The specifications and design discovered in the listing suggest that the device could share some similarities with the GT Neo 3.
- Realme has already confirmed that the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will be the company's first phone to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
- Now, the mysterious handset with model number RMX3551, hints at the moniker and its imminent launch.
- The upcoming device will be a flagship offering and it may possibly compete with the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.
Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition is tipped to sport a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it is likely to house a triple camera module. The phone could feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 100% DCI P3 color gamut.
Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition may offer a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro/depth lens. For selfies, it is said to feature a 16MP front-facing camera.
Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It should boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging. However, there are speculations that it may also be offered with a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support.
Realme will announce the pricing and availability of the GT 2 Master Explorer Edition at the time of its launch. In India, it may start at Rs. 50,000.