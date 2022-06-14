Technology

Moto G82 now available in India: Check price and offers

Moto G82 now available in India: Check price and offers

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 14, 2022, 01:29 pm 2 min read

Moto G82 is offered in two colorways (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola's latest mid-ranger Moto G82 is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart and Reliance Digital. The handset can be grabbed in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, which are priced at Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 22,999, respectively. Buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 via SBI bank credit cards. The device comes in Meteorite Gray and White Lily shades.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola had introduced its Moto G82 in the Indian market a week ago. To recall, the handset made its global debut last month.

It is touted to be the first device in its segment to feature a 10-bit pOLED display and have OIS-assisted main camera.

The smartphone has been priced competitively to attract buyers and rival mid-rangers from Samsung, POCO, and Realme.

Design and display The handset sports an IP52-rated design

The Moto G82 comes with a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It offers IP52-rated dust and water protection. The device packs a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.99mm thick and weighs 173g.

Information It comes with 50MP main camera

The Moto G82 features a triple camera arrangement on the rear that comprises a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals The device is backed by Snapdragon 695 SoC

The Moto G82 is backed by a Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 12 with MyUX on top. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Moto G82: Pricing, availability, and sale offers

The Moto G82 is up for grabs via Flipkart and Reliance Digital. It is priced at Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 22,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants, respectively. Buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 via SBI bank credit cards, up to Rs. 750 off on Axis Bank credit cards, and up to Rs. 12,500 off by exchanging an old handset.

Poll If Moto G82 5G is not for you, which one of the two will you pick?