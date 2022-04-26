Technology

POCO F4 GT launched in Europe: Check price and features

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 26, 2022, 06:56 pm 2 min read

POCO F4 GT is the first handset from the company with 12GB RAM (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO has launched its latest flagship, gaming-focused handset, the F4 GT, in Europe. It starts at €599 (around Rs. 49,000) for the base 8GB/128GB variant. The phone will be up for grabs from April 28. The company is yet to announce when the smartphone will be available in India. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and 120W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

The F4 GT is the latest addition to POCO's flagship F-series. It is a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition that was launched in China.

The phone is tailored for gaming enthusiasts. It has dual VC LiquidCool Technology 3.0 to reduce heating, a CyberEngine X-axis linear motor, magnetic pop-up triggers, quad speakers, and an L-shaped charger to provide uninterrupted gaming experience.

Design and display The handset features a 120Hz display and RGB lighting

The POCO F4 GT has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a rectangular camera unit with RGB lighting. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is offered in Knight Silver, Stealth Black, and Cyber Yellow color options.

Information The phone flaunts a 64MP main camera

The POCO F4 GT features a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it offers a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip fuels the device

The POCO F4 GT is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based MIUI13 and houses a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast-charging. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO F4 GT: Pricing

The POCO F4 GT is priced at €599 (around Rs. 49,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant and €699 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the 12GB/256GB model. They are available for an early-bird price of €499 (approximately Rs. 40,800) and €599, respectively.