Garena Free Fire MAX August 12 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 12, 2022, 10:29 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer online battle royale game that offers a range of accessible in-game items to users. The additional supplies can be purchased either with real money or via redeemable codes. Players using the in-game bonuses along with the right strategies have higher chances of winning the game and leading the scoreboard rankings.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX gained popularity in India due to its high-resolution graphics, engaging gameplay, and free rewards scheme.

On a daily basis, the game creators add redeemable codes which help players obtain in-game bonuses without having to spend real money.

Using the codes, the gamers can access rewards such as free skins, costume bundles, diamonds, pets, characters, and more.

Rules Codes are accessible only via Indian servers

There are some prerequisites to claim the redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX. Although a player may access more than one code, every code can be redeemed only once per player. The 12-digit codes are redeemable via the game's rewards redemption website. Additionally, these codes are valid for 12-18 hours and are accessible only via Indian servers.

Codes Here are the codes for August 12

Take a look at the Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. August 12: 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, WLSGJXS5KFYR, FF11WFNPP956, YXY3EGTLHGJX X99TK56XDJ4X, FF11HHGCGK3B, W0JJAFV3TU5E, B6IYCTNH4PV3 U8S47JGJH5MG, VNY3MQWNKEGU, ZZATXB24QES8, MCPTFNXZF4TA FF119MB3PFA5, FF10617KGUF9, ZRJAPH294KV5, Y6ACLK7KUD1N FF10GCGXRNHY, FF1164XNJZ2V, FF11NJN5YS3E, SARG886AV5GR FFCO8BS5JW2D, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FFICJGW9NKYT, FF11DAKX4WHV FF9MJ31CXKRG, FFIC33NTEUKA

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, visit the game's redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now log in using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." After every successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.