Technology

Twitter's edit button is finally here: How to use it

Twitter's edit button is finally here: How to use it

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 04, 2022, 10:42 am 2 min read

A tweet can be edited only within 30 minutes of posting (Photo credit: Twitter)

The option to edit a tweet is something Twitter users have been craving for a long time. After weeks of teasing and testing, Twitter has finally started rolling out the feature. Unfortunately, it's not for everyone. For now, only Twitter Blue subscribers in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand are getting the ability to edit tweets. Here's how the features works.

Context Why does this story matter?

Twitter is a volatile place. A single tweet is enough to trigger a mass reaction.

Such reactions can be caused by an impulsive tweet or an unfortunate typo. This is where an edit button will come into play.

It will help in editing our impulsive tweets before they cause a wildfire. It's not surprising that it has been the most requested feature on Twitter.

Edit tweet Every tweet can be edited up to 5 times

Twitter's 'Edit Tweet' feature can be turned on from Twitter Blue's Labs section. Users will be able to edit any tweet within 30 minutes after posting it by tapping the new pencil-shaped button. Every tweet can be edited up to five times in the 30-minute window. The limit could be a measure by Twitter to prevent abuse of the feature.

Appearance Edited tweets will have time stamp and edit history

Once you edit a tweet, it will appear with a time stamp showing when the tweet was edited. Users can tap on the label to see the edit history of the tweet. To make sure that people know that a tweet has been edited, Twitter will show a small pencil icon next to them in the feed.

Availability The feature is not rolling out in the US

Twitter's 'Edit Tweet' feature is only available in Twitter Blue, which is only available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States. The subscribers in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand are the first to get the edit button, while the members in the US will get it soon. We are still unclear whether the feature will have a wider rollout or not.

Twitter Post Twitter announces the rollout of Edit Tweet feature

test went well, Edit Tweet is now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand!



US coming soon pic.twitter.com/7NNPRC0t1I — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 3, 2022