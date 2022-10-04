Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for October 4

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 04, 2022, 10:04 am 2 min read

In India, Free Fire MAX can be downloaded via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Your chances of winning the game and moving up the leaderboard are determined by your game handling strategies. When fighting an opponent, having access to additional in-game supplies is often beneficial. Hence, Free Fire MAX offers a selection of items that users can buy with real money as well as via redeemable codes. Here's how to get the bonuses for free.

Context Why does this story matter?

Due to its high-resolution graphics and frequent updates, Free Fire MAX has successfully amassed a sizable fanbase in India's Android ecosystem.

The developers of the game are aware that not all players are willing to spend resources to obtain in-game items.

Therefore, they regularly release redeemable codes that allow gamers access to diamonds, loot crates, costume bundles, pets, skins, and more for free.

Rules A player can redeem each code only once

Players needing to redeem Free Fire MAX codes have to follow some basic rules. To access the codes, gamers need to be using Indian servers. Individuals can redeem multiple codes in a go, but each code is redeemable only once. The 12-digit codes are time sensitive, and they should be accessed within 12 to 18 hours, via the game's rewards redemption page.

Codes Here are the codes for October 4

Below, we have mentioned the Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. October 4. Use them to earn supplies for free. FJ78-YGEV-RTJN, MTLL-9PIK-0NBV, 7U6C-TGSV-BQH2, YTF4-5BH6-7JNU 6543-2IUT-FV2B, 3H3S-ZYTX-5RFV, ABGV-BCNJ-GOYK, 6JM7-UIOJ-98GY FDTS-RAED-QF12, GHU4-RTGY-VFVB, RNJ6-YI7J-CXKI, 5QRD-12F3-BH4J 5IGU-YH1N-MKO9, IHYG-VXSA-234T, YGHB-VDXF-VBHJ, IOI7-Y6RF-JMLO 0I9T-RDAT-FDCV, HRJT-GHBJ-2VBG

Instructions How to redeem the 12-didit alphanumeric codes?

Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed by visiting (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Fill in your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Then, add a redeemable code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, tap on "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you a reward which can be picked from the game's mail section.