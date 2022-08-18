Technology

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX August 18 codes

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 18, 2022, 10:00 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a free-to-play battle royale game that introduces redeemable codes on a daily basis. As a token of appreciation, these codes help players to gain access to in-game goodies for free. Gamers can obtain rewards such as emotes, diamonds, loot crates, and more, using the redeemable codes. The bonuses can help improve the gaming experience as well as leaderboard rankings.

Context Why does this story matter?

A battle royale game with friends is always exciting, but using the same old tools and tactics may make the players lose interest.

Free Fire MAX offers the option to gather additional supplies, making the gaming experience more engaging.

The right strategies will put you on the path to victory, but having extra supplies alongside makes it easier to defeat opponents on the battlefield.

Details Each code is accessible only once per player

To get access to the redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX, there are some ground rules. A player may claim multiple codes, but each code can be redeemed only once per player. Additionally, the codes can be accessed only via Indian servers. Players need to visit the game's reward redemption website to redeem the codes, which have a validity of 12-18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for August 18

For today, i.e. August 18, the 12-digit codes of Free Fire MAX can help you achieve free skins, costume bundles, characters, pets, diamonds, and more. Take a look at the codes: FF11-NJN5-YS3E, WCME-RVCM-USZ9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, MQJW-NBVH-YAQM MSJX-8VM2-5B95, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, FFIC-33NT-EUKA VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, FF11-WFNP-P956, MSJX-8VM2-5B95, FF11-64XN-JZ2V FF11-WFNP-P956, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, SARG-886A-V5GR, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, W4GP-FVK2-MR2C, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG

Instructions Here's how to redeem the codes

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, head over to the game's redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now log in using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." Each successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.