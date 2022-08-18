Technology

Nothing Phone (1)'s next sale in India on August 22

Nothing Phone (1) comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and rear

The Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale in India once again on August 22 at 12pm. The handset will be up for grabs via Flipkart. Notably, this will be the fourth sale of the smartphone here and as usual, limited quantities will be available. Buyers can get it in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB configurations with prices starting at Rs. 32,999.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Nothing Phone (1) continues to be a strong opponent in the mid-range smartphone segment despite its early troubles related to the screen.

The device went on sale for the first time on July 21, followed by the second sale on July 30, which was then followed by the August 5 sale. Within a short span, Phone (1) went out of stock every time.

Availability Everything to know about the sale

The Nothing Phone (1)'s base 8GB/128GB configuration and top-tier 12GB/256GB models cost Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively. They will be available in Black shade. The mid-tier 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs. 35,999 and will be up for grabs in White trim. Individuals need to purchase the charger separately. The handset will be available exclusively via Flipkart.

Internals It offers 1,200-nits of peak brightness

The Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with a left-aligned punch-hole selfie camera. It sports slim and symmetrical bezels, an aluminium frame, and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. The handset flaunts a unique transparent rear panel that showcases LED strips. It boasts a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,200-nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification.

Information The device features a 50MP main camera with OIS

The Nothing Phone (1) houses a dual rear camera arrangement that consists of a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary shooter and a 50MP (f/2.2) 114-degree ultra-wide snapper, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the handset gets a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals It supports 33W wired fast-charging

The Nothing Phone (1) is fueled by a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the device boots Android 12-based Nothing OS. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.