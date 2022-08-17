Technology

Infinix Hot 12, with 50MP camera, debuts at Rs. 9,500

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 17, 2022, 06:01 pm 2 min read

The Infinix Hot 12 features 3GB of virtual RAM

Infinix has introduced its latest smartphone in India, called the Infinix Hot 12. The handset is priced at Rs. 9,499 for its sole 4GB/64GB configuration which will be available for purchase from August 23 onward via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the device includes a 90Hz LCD screen, a 50MP main camera, a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Infinix has added yet another entry-level handset to its portfolio. The brand is primarily focusing on sub-Rs. 15,000 market.

The Hot 12 smartphone has arrived following the "Pro" model which had debuted earlier this month. However, it differs from the latter in terms of specifications and design.

The device is aimed at first-time buyers who want a budget handset with run-of-the-mill features.

Design and display The smartphone gets a 90Hz LCD screen

The Infinix Hot 12 features a waterdrop notch design and proportionate bezels. On the rear, it sports triple cameras and a fingerprint sensor. The device boasts a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 480-nits of peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes in 7-degree Purple, Turquoise Cyan, Exploratory Blue, and Polar Black shades.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

The Infinix Hot 12 is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 50MP (f/1.6) main shooter, 2MP depth snapper, and an unspecified "AI" lens, along with a quad-LED flash setup. It sports an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals The device packs a 6,000mAh battery

The Infinix Hot 12 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It also gets up to 1TB of expandable storage. The handset boots Android 11-based XOS 10. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Infinix Hot 12: Pricing and availability

The Infinix Hot 12 is offered in a single 4GB/64GB configuration which bears a price tag of Rs. 9,499 in India. The device will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting August 23. Buyers can get up to Rs. 8,750 exchange bonus on eligible devices.

