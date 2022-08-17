Moto Tab G62 launched at Rs. 16,000: Check specifications
The Moto Tab G62 has gone official in India via Flipkart. The tablet offers a 2K LCD display, a Snapdragon 860 processor, a 7,000mAh battery, and quad speakers. The Wi-Fi-only trim is now available for purchase at Rs. 15,999. The Wi-Fi+4G version which is priced at Rs. 17,999, is currently up for pre-orders and will go on sale from August 22.
- After launching a range of G-series smartphones, Motorola has now introduced its latest affordable tablet in India. The all-new Moto Tab G62 is aimed to take on the OPPO Pad Air and Realme Pad Mini.
- The device is primarily for those who want to consume content, especially students who take online classes.
The Moto Tab G62 sports a rectangular screen with proportionate bezels and a top-centered front camera when handled horizontally. On the rear, it gets a dual-tone design and a single camera. The tablet boasts a 10.6-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) LCD panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes in a single Frost Blue color. Dimensions-wise, it is 7.45mm in thickness and weighs 465g.
The Moto Tab G62 houses a single 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide angle camera on the rear. For selfies and video calls, it offers an 8MP snapper at the front.
The Moto Tab G62 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, the tablet boots Android 11 OS and packs a 7,700mAh battery with 20W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port. It houses four speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
The Moto Tab G62 comes in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi+4G trims which are priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. The former is now up for grabs via Flipkart, while the latter is currently available for pre-bookings, with open sales starting August 22.