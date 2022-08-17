Technology

Moto Tab G62 launched at Rs. 16,000: Check specifications

Moto Tab G62 launched at Rs. 16,000: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 17, 2022, 05:02 pm 2 min read

The Moto Tab G62 gets 1TB of expandable storage via microSD card

The Moto Tab G62 has gone official in India via Flipkart. The tablet offers a 2K LCD display, a Snapdragon 860 processor, a 7,000mAh battery, and quad speakers. The Wi-Fi-only trim is now available for purchase at Rs. 15,999. The Wi-Fi+4G version which is priced at Rs. 17,999, is currently up for pre-orders and will go on sale from August 22.

Context Why does this story matter?

After launching a range of G-series smartphones, Motorola has now introduced its latest affordable tablet in India. The all-new Moto Tab G62 is aimed to take on the OPPO Pad Air and Realme Pad Mini.

The device is primarily for those who want to consume content, especially students who take online classes.

Design and display The tablet flaunts a 2K LCD display

The Moto Tab G62 sports a rectangular screen with proportionate bezels and a top-centered front camera when handled horizontally. On the rear, it gets a dual-tone design and a single camera. The tablet boasts a 10.6-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) LCD panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes in ‎a single Frost Blue color. Dimensions-wise, it is 7.45mm in thickness and weighs 465g.

Information It has an 8MP ultra-wide angle rear camera

The Moto Tab G62 houses a single 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide angle camera on the rear. For selfies and video calls, it offers an 8MP snapper at the front.

Internals A Snapdragon 680 SoC powers the tablet

The Moto Tab G62 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, the tablet boots Android 11 OS and packs a 7,700mAh battery with 20W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port. It houses four speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Information Moto Tab G62: Pricing and availability

The Moto Tab G62 comes in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi+4G trims which are priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. The former is now up for grabs via Flipkart, while the latter is currently available for pre-bookings, with open sales starting August 22.