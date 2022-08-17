Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX August 17 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 17, 2022, 09:50 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game where players compete against one another to add credits to their portfolio and move up the rankings. The game allows users to acquire additional supplies via real money transactions. However, not everyone has the resources to invest. So, the game developers provide redeemable codes that enable users to get in-game goodies free of cost.

Free Fire MAX's strategy to introduce redeemable codes has helped it gain popularity in India.

The creators of the game reward individuals by releasing the codes on a daily basis. These codes can be used to get free supplies.

With the help of these 12-digit alphanumeric codes, gamers can obtain costumes and bundles, skins, characters, pets, free diamonds, and more.

To redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX, there are some prerequisites. A player is allowed to claim multiple codes, but each code is redeemable only once per player. In addition, the codes can be accessed only by the gamers using Indian servers. These codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours. They need to be claimed only on the rewards redemption website.

Take a look at the codes for today i.e. August 17. They can help you achieve free skins, costume bundles, diamonds, pets, characters, and more. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, MQJW-NBVH-YAQM, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC FF11-64XN-JZ2V, MSJX-8VM2-5B95, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, X99T-K56X-DJ4X SARG-886A-V5GR, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK, W4GP-FVK2-MR2C, FF11-WFNP-P956 WCME-RVCM-USZ9

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, visit the game's redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now log in with your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." After every successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.