How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX August 16 codes

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 16, 2022, 09:52 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently accessible in India via Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is an online multiplayer battle royale game that allows gamers to access a range of in-game items. Gamers having additional supplies have higher chances of leading the scoreboard rankings. The bonuses include gloo walls, costumes, pets, grenades, and more. These can be claimed with real money or for free via redeemable codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX has gradually gained popularity in India due to its captivating gameplay and high-resolution graphics.

The game developers add redeemable codes regularly, allowing players to access in-game bonuses without having to spend real money.

The free rewards scheme has also been a factor behind the game's success. Players can obtain a range of in-game items using redeemable codes.

Prerequisites Codes should be redeem within 12-18 hours

There are some basic rules to redeem codes of Free Fire MAX. The game allows players to access multiple codes, but each code is redeemable only once per player. Additionally, the codes are accessible only via Indian servers. They come with a validity of 12-18 hours. The players need to visit the rewards redemption website to redeem the codes.

Codes Here are the codes for August 16

For Tuesday, i.e. August 16, the 12-digit codes of Free Fire MAX can help gamers obtain in-game rewards such as free diamonds, gloo walls, weapons, costumes, and more. Here are the codes: FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, X99T-K56X-DJ4X FF10-HXQB-BH2J, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, visit the game's redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now log in using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and press "Confirm." Then tap "Ok." For every successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.