Technology

WhatsApp introduces 'header for archived chats' with latest beta update

WhatsApp introduces 'header for archived chats' with latest beta update

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 26, 2022, 03:05 am 2 min read

WhatsApp beta for Android gets archived chat header

The popular messaging app, WhatsApp, is rolling out a new update for users via the Google Play Beta Program. The latest firmware introduces a new header within the list of archived chats to some beta testers. Furthermore, it brings the firmware version up to 2.22.19.6. It is currently available for Android, with a broader roll-out expected for the desktop and iOS versions later.

Information What is cooking at the developer's end?

WhatsApp is working on some significant features upgrades, including the ability to edit messages, the online privacy setting, and more. In addition to it, the development team is also bringing some minor adjustments to the existing features.

WhatsApp's beta update for Android users introduces a shortcut to archive settings as it brings a new header in the archived message section. Upon clicking on the header, the users will be redirected to the archive settings where they can toggle the archive mode as per their choice. The new header will show up within your archived chats.

Information How will the archived chats react upon disabling?

If you disable the newly-added archive chat, the archived row will move to the bottom of your main chat list and a different text will appear within the archived list. The new header will also show the current configuration of your archives.

Availability Will there be a broader roll-out of this feature?

The new header for the list of archived chats is currently accessible only to some beta testers, after they install the latest beta update from Google Play Store. However, in the coming days, more activations are planned. Once the development and implementation phase is crossed, it is expected to be rolled out to regular Android, desktop, as well as iOS app users.