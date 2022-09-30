Business

Musk's private texts with Parag Agrawal, Jack Dorsey revealed

Sep 30, 2022

The Twitter v/s Musk trial will take place on October 17

The Twitter v/s Elon Musk trial is nearing. In the discovery leading up to the trial, a particularly juicy document containing private texts between Musk and Twitter's top leadership has been revealed. Messages with the current CEO Parag Agrawal, former CEO Jack Dorsey, and board member Bret Taylor, among others, give us an insight into the tumultuous negotiations between both parties.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the 21st century, no other trial has caught the public imagination like the upcoming Musk-Twitter battle. From negotiations to now, this saga has been better than Hollywood legal drama.

The interesting thing is, it just keeps getting better. With Musk's texts now publicly available, we get a better idea about what went on in the minds of those who were involved in dealings.

Parag Agrawal Musk and Agrawal had a good relationship in the beginning

Agrawal and Musk's relationship started on a great note. The two engineers turned CEOs found a common ground in their desire to be regarded as engineers than bosses. However, with time, the relationship turned sour, and the texts can attest to that. For instance, Agrawal confronted Musk about his April 9 tweet asking if "Twitter is dying."

Rock bottom Agrawal and Musk's relationship turned sour very quick

Former CEO Jack Dorsey spoke highly about Agrawal's engineering capabilities to Musk. It seems that the relationship between Musk and Agrawal hit rock bottom after the trio got on a Google Hangout to discuss the takeover of the company. Dorsey can be seen saying at the end to Musk, "At least it became clear that you can't work together. That was clarifying."

Dorsey Dorsey has always wanted Musk to be part of Twitter

Dorsey has publicly endorsed Musk's acquisition of Twitter saying, "Elon is the singular solution I trust." From the texts between the two, it seems that Dorsey has always wanted Musk to join Twitter. In one of them, Dorsey said, "Back when we had the activist come in, I tried my hardest to get you on our board and our board said no."

Respect Dorsey's name is saved as 'Jack jack' in Musk's phone

Musk has saved Dorsey's name as "Jack jack" on his smartphone. Isn't that cute? It is an indication of how much the two respected each other. In another message, Dorsey wrote to Musk, "I believe it must be an open source protocol, funded by a foundation of sorts that doesn't own the protocol, only advances it." Musk responded that the idea is "super interesting."