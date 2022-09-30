Business

Sensex climbs over 1,000 points, Nifty settles near 17,100 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 30, 2022, 03:53 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.84% to close at 8,332.7 points

The stock market on Friday closed in the hands of bull, putting an end to the 7-day losing streak as the Sensex rose 1.77% to 57,426.92 points, while the Nifty climbed 1.62% to 17,094.35 points. The midcap indices reflected the broader market trend, as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.84% to close at 8,332.7 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top performing sectors of the market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY BANK, gaining 2.93%, 2.71%, and 2.55%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, and IndusInd Bank, adding 5.52%, 4.79%, and 4.02%, respectively. Asian Paints, Shree Cements, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories led the negative pack, plummeting 1.19%, 1.09%, and 0.85%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes up 0.6% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.6% to Rs. 81.37 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.47% to Rs. 50,230, while that of silver futures climbed 1.32% to Rs. 56,904. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.47, or 0.57% to $81.87/barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 17,222.83 points and 25,937.21 points, respectively. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 314.13 points, or 2.84%, to 10,737.51 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is selling at $19,514.62, up 0.19% from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up 0.36% and is selling at $1,340.74. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $286.49 (2.03% up), and $0.4365 (0.19% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.52% higher than yesterday at $0.06073.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.