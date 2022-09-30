Sensex climbs over 1,000 points, Nifty settles near 17,100 mark
The stock market on Friday closed in the hands of bull, putting an end to the 7-day losing streak as the Sensex rose 1.77% to 57,426.92 points, while the Nifty climbed 1.62% to 17,094.35 points. The midcap indices reflected the broader market trend, as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.84% to close at 8,332.7 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.
The top performing sectors of the market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY BANK, gaining 2.93%, 2.71%, and 2.55%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, and IndusInd Bank, adding 5.52%, 4.79%, and 4.02%, respectively. Asian Paints, Shree Cements, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories led the negative pack, plummeting 1.19%, 1.09%, and 0.85%, respectively.
On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.6% to Rs. 81.37 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.47% to Rs. 50,230, while that of silver futures climbed 1.32% to Rs. 56,904. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.47, or 0.57% to $81.87/barrel.
Among the Asian markets, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 17,222.83 points and 25,937.21 points, respectively. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 314.13 points, or 2.84%, to 10,737.51 points.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is selling at $19,514.62, up 0.19% from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up 0.36% and is selling at $1,340.74. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $286.49 (2.03% up), and $0.4365 (0.19% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.52% higher than yesterday at $0.06073.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.