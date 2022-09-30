Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 30, 2022, 11:36 am 3 min read

Ethereum climbed 0.2% from the previous week

Bitcoin has dropped 0.1% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,464.15. Compared to last week, it is flat. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.3% from yesterday to trade at $1,333.27. It has climbed by 0.2% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $372.92 billion and $160.93 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is flat compared to yesterday and is trading at $283.59. Compared to last week, it is 2.8% up. XRP has gone up by 10.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.44. Compared to last week, it is flat. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.4%) and $0.066 (down 0.1%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has risen 4.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $34.05 (up 0.9%), $6.44 (down 0.1%), $0.000011 (up 0.2%), and $0.77 (up 3.3%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 4.9% up while Polka Dot has slipped 0.3%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 2.9% whereas Polygon is 2.4% up.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are XRP, UNUS SED LEO, Stellar, Maker, and Decred. They are trading at $0.44 (up 9.84%), $4.48 (up 8.9%), $0.11 (up 6.13%), $761.41 (up 6.09%), and $26.23 (up 4.79%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (flat), $0.99 (flat), and $1 (up 0.3%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 3.1%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are IOTA, PancakeSwap, Uniswap, Bitcoin SV, and Mina. They are trading at $0.22 (down 3.04%), $4.88 (down 2.8%), $6.34 (down 2.6%), $48.82 (down 2.37%), and $0.55 (down 2.25%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $17.24 billion (up 5.54%) and $1.99 billion (up 4.12%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.72 billion which is up 7.61% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (flat), $17.35 (up by 0.31%), $6.34 (up by 0.38%), $19,459.92 (up by 0.27%), and $7.82 (up by 0.35%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, Tezos, and Decentraland are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.69 (down 1.4%), $5.42 (up 0.53%), $0.22 (up 0.19%), $1.45 (up 0.25%), and $0.77 (up 0.11%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is valued at $941.49 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $87.33 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $986.07 billion last month, in comparison to $896.76 billion three months ago.