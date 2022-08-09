Technology

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX's August 9 codes?

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 09, 2022, 10:19 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently accessible in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that allows players to purchase additional in-game supplies using real money as well as redeemable codes. The bonuses assist players on the battlefield and help them achieve higher scoreboard rankings. The gamers who do not wish to spend real money on the collectibles can use the redeemable codes offered on a daily basis.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX has received wide recognition for its graphics and rewards scheme.

The creators offer redeemable codes on a daily basis as a token of appreciation, allowing players to access free in-game items like loot crates, weapons, emotes, and more.

While players are engaged in combat with an opponent, the additional supplies along with good game-handling techniques increase the likelihood of victory.

Rules Codes are accessible only via Indian servers

Gamers need to follow some basic rules to access Free Fire MAX's redeemable codes. A player can claim multiple codes but each code is redeemable only once per player. Additionally, the gamers can only access the codes using Indian servers. To obtain in-game items, the codes need to be redeemed on the rewards redemption page. They come with 12 to 18 hours of validity.

Codes Here are the codes for August 9

For today, i.e. August 9, the 12-digit alphanumeric codes of Free Fire MAX can help players score mysterious rewards such as weapons, gloo walls, loot crates, emotes, pet skins, and more. Take a look at the codes. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FFBC-LQ6S-7W25, FFPL-UED9-3XRT. TJ57-OSSD-N5AP, PACJ-JTUA-29UU, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK, TFF9-VNU6-UD9J. FF10-HXQB-BH2J, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E. YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, HAYA-TOAV-U76V, FFIC-DCTS-L5FT.

Instructions How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

Head over to the rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your registered Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, Google, or VK credentials to log in to your Free Fire MAX account. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." For every successful redemption, you can pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.