Teclast P30 Air, with MediaTek chipset and Android 12, launched

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 09, 2022, 03:25 am 2 min read

The Teclast P30 Air has support for keyboard and up to 1TB of expandable memory (Photo credit: Teclast)

The Teclast P30 Air tablet has been introduced in the global markets at $119.99 (nearly Rs. 9,550). Its key features include an LCD display, single rear and front cameras, and a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The device is available for purchase via AliExpress in a single configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Its availability in India seems unclear.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chinese electronics brand Teclast has added yet another Android tablet to its portfolio.

The device is targeted at first-time buyers who are looking for a tablet with a range of decent features at an affordable price.

With its convenient pricing, the new Teclast tablet aims to take on the likes of the budget offerings in its segment.

Design and display The display offers 300 nits of peak brightness

The Teclast P30 Air sports a conventional rectangular screen with symmetrical bezels, an aluminium frame, and a top-centered front camera when handled vertically. The device sports a 10.1-inch 2K (1200x1920 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 300 nits of peak brightness. It has a Charcoal Gray-colored unibody design and dimensions-wise, it is 7.8mm thick and weighs 420g.

Information It has an 8MP rear camera

On the rear, the Teclast P30 Air tablet features a single 8MP camera. Meanwhile, on the front, the device sports a 5MP snapper for taking selfies and handling video calls.

Internals A MediaTek Helio P22 processor powers the device

The Teclast P30 Air is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The tablet ships with Android 12. Under the hood, it houses a non-removable battery with an unspecified capacity. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a charging port. The tablet is also equipped with a dual speaker setup.

Information Teclast P30 Air: Pricing and availability

The Teclast P30 Air is now available for purchase via AliExpress. The tablet bears a price tag of $119.99 (around Rs. 9,550) for its lone 4GB/64GB configuration. The device's final price may vary in your region due to additional taxes or import duties.