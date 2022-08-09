Teclast P30 Air, with MediaTek chipset and Android 12, launched
The Teclast P30 Air tablet has been introduced in the global markets at $119.99 (nearly Rs. 9,550). Its key features include an LCD display, single rear and front cameras, and a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The device is available for purchase via AliExpress in a single configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Its availability in India seems unclear.
- Chinese electronics brand Teclast has added yet another Android tablet to its portfolio.
- The device is targeted at first-time buyers who are looking for a tablet with a range of decent features at an affordable price.
- With its convenient pricing, the new Teclast tablet aims to take on the likes of the budget offerings in its segment.
The Teclast P30 Air sports a conventional rectangular screen with symmetrical bezels, an aluminium frame, and a top-centered front camera when handled vertically. The device sports a 10.1-inch 2K (1200x1920 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 300 nits of peak brightness. It has a Charcoal Gray-colored unibody design and dimensions-wise, it is 7.8mm thick and weighs 420g.
On the rear, the Teclast P30 Air tablet features a single 8MP camera. Meanwhile, on the front, the device sports a 5MP snapper for taking selfies and handling video calls.
The Teclast P30 Air is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The tablet ships with Android 12. Under the hood, it houses a non-removable battery with an unspecified capacity. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a charging port. The tablet is also equipped with a dual speaker setup.
The Teclast P30 Air is now available for purchase via AliExpress. The tablet bears a price tag of $119.99 (around Rs. 9,550) for its lone 4GB/64GB configuration. The device's final price may vary in your region due to additional taxes or import duties.