TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G's India launch on August 10

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 09, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G comes in two colorways

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G will be launched in India on August 10. The release date has been revealed via the official Twitter handle. The device was previously introduced in the global markets with an LCD display, triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Indian version is expected to bear similar specifications.

TECNO has been actively teasing key specifications of the CAMON 19 Pro 5G in India via its social media channels.

Now, following the launch in the global markets, the device is all set to debut in India where it will take on entry-level 5G offerings from Samsung, POCO, and iQOO.

The device is said to get nearly similar pricing here, as well.

Design and display The handset sports a 120Hz LCD display

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G features a top-centered, hole-punch cut-out with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports triple cameras with an LED flash. The device boasts a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 395 ppi pixel density. It comes in Eco Black and Cedar Green shades. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.58mm thick.

In the rear camera department, the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G is headlined by a 64MP (f/1.6, OIS) primary snapper and 2MP (f/2.4) macro as well as depth sensors. On the front, the device has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It gets 5GB of Virtual RAM. In India, it is expected to arrive in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models. The device boots Android 12-based HIOS 8.6 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

The pricing and availability information of the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch on August 10. However, the device is expected to debut at around Rs. 20,000 for its base configuration.