Entertainment

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' filming starts in early 2023

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' filming starts in early 2023

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 07, 2022, 05:47 pm 2 min read

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' filming starts in early 2023

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be going on floors in January end or early February, reported Pinkvilla. The action-packed entertainer will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani. This is one of the most anticipated films and recently Pinkvilla reported that Dhadak actor, Janhvi Kapoor, has been roped into the stellar cast.

Context Why does this story matter?

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are synonymous with the action genre. The former is a veteran superstar whereas the latter is on his way to becoming one. Zafar's comfort zone is action and we can see that in his filmography—Gunday and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Janhvi Kapoor's casting opposite Tiger Shroff is unique and something to watch out for.

Details Scintillating locations for the action-drama

A close source associated with the film revealed that Zafar has finalized the script and shooting locations have also been selected. The source added, "The film will go on floors in Mumbai, but will also be shot at many locations abroad, including Scotland, the Austrian Alps, Saudi Arabia and London." The action-packed entertainer seems to be a promising venture for the trio.

Details Hollywood meets Bollywood

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that the director and producer are in talks with Hollywood stunt coordinator Paul Jennings to design the action for this film. Jennings has worked on Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, Game of Thrones, Edward Zwick's Blood Diamond and many more. The West meets East formula in this scenario will be a visual treat for fans.

Information Future projects of the trio

On the work front, Kumar is working on Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and has Amit Rai's OMG! 2. He also has Jaswant Gill's Capsule Gill in the pipeline. Tiger Shroff is currently filming Ganapath with Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan. Janhvi Kapoor is working on Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao.