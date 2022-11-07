Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: What does a film producer exactly do on set?

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 07, 2022, 05:22 pm 3 min read

What does film production actually entail?

A film is the collective effort of numerous creative individuals' collaboration. Though we only see the actors on screen and remember the music, there are several aspects that define the craft. A film's journey from a tightly-bound script to the 70mm undergoes several stages, and this is where a producer's role becomes instrumental. Let's dive deeper into what a film producer exactly does.

Primary tasks Here's what a producer is supposed to take care of

A producer "plans, coordinates, and manages all work involved in the making of a movie. This includes the script, direction, casting, editing, finances, PR, release, and marketing. " "A film producer either works independently or for a production company. In short, they oversee film production from beginning to end." Often, producers/production houses are considered the second most important entity after a director.

Stages Did you know about these three stages of production?

Production work is quite broad and goes on for several months. It's divided into three stages: pre-production, production, and post-production. Thus, the production work never really stops, and is carried out from day 1 to day last! During this period, producers oversee the costs and overall finances, manage the crew (sometimes in hundreds), supervise logistics and budgeting, and execute PR and marketing plans.

Types There are numerous types of film producers

There are various types of producers who work on a project, and all of them are mentioned when the end credits roll on screen. These are executive producers, line producers, coordinating producers, supervising producers, field producers, co-producers, showrunners (TV shows and web series), creative producers, impact producers, consulting producers, associate producers, and segment producers, among others. The work, thus, is quite varied.

Collaboration Who does a producer generally collaborate with?

Since a producer's work is so multifaceted, it becomes vital for them to get along well with the large cast and crew. They join hands with everyone, including but not limited to the director/directors, actors, marketing crew and agencies, distributors, film financiers, and writers. Thus, they spearhead the entire venture, and a project can fall flat if the production isn't up to the mark.

Point of difference Do the producer and director have the same KRA?

When a film is announced, apart from the actors, the director and producer receive the maximum spotlight. Thus, though they work in tandem, there are some essential differences that demarcate them. To put it simply, while a director is the beating heart of the creative side of the project, a producer is the jack of all trades, and the business expert!

World records Who is world's number 1 producer, commercially speaking?

Individuals who have bankrolled several well-established, popular global franchises rank as world's most commercially successful producers. Per reports, Marvel Studios' President Kevin Feige ranks at the first position, followed by Kathleen Kennedy (Star Wars), and Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean). Other people in the list include JJ Abrams (Lost), Frank Marshall (Jurassic World), and David Heyman (Harry Potter movies).

Prominent names Take a look at India's most famous, active producers

Since the Indian film industry is vast and houses several production giants across industries, it's tough to name only a few individuals. Coming to Hindi cinema, Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, among others, are some monumental names. Down South, Lyca Productions, DVV Entertainments, Sun Pictures, and Raj Kamal Films are some trailblazers in the field.