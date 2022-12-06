Entertainment

Happy birthday Shekhar Kapur: 5 films one should definitely watch

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 06, 2022

Happy birthday, genius filmmaker Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur is one of the best Indian filmmakers and there is no doubt about it. The adept filmmaker has awed viewers all around the world. He is both an actor and director and his work has been critically acclaimed in other countries too. The director turned 77 on Tuesday and we are looking back at five of his best works.

'Bandit Queen' (1994)

This film is based on the life of Phoolan Devi and is known for its path-breaking narrative. This film is regarded as a gem considering the time it was released. Seema Biswas starred in the titular role and also won the National Award for Best Actress. Other members of the cast include Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao.

'Masoom' (1983)

The film is based on the popular novel Man, Woman and Child. The stellar cast of this film includes Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, and Urmila Matondkar. People remember this film for its soul-soothing songs and emotional climax. The story revolves around the protagonist (Shah) and how their life turns upside down after an incident from the past.

'Elizabeth' (1998)

This period drama encapsulates the initial days of Queen Elizabeth I's reign. The movie was loved by viewers all over the world. It also bagged the Academy Award for Best Makeup and received nominations for six other categories. Cate Blanchett's portrayal of the Queen was widely loved by everyone. Viewers also loved the detailing and the costumes of this film.

'Mr. India' (1987)

The Anil Kapoor starrer has become a cult classic and this film revolves around Kapoor who becomes a superhero with a cloak of invisibility. This film with a tinge of magic realism had its target group as the youth. It became a blockbuster. The film also gave one of the iconic villains, Amrish Puri's Mogambo. The cast included Sridevi, Ramesh Deo, and Harish Patel.

'Elizabeth: The Golden Age' (2007)

This was a sequel to Elizabeth and the story revolved around the later years of the Queen's reign. This movie focused on the intricacies of the Queen's personality and gave us a closer look. Blanchett reprised the role and her portrayal got her another Academy Award nomination. This film received critical acclaim but failed at the box office badly.