Universal Pictures to develop movie on rapper-singer Snoop Dogg soon!

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 10, 2022, 12:08 pm 2 min read

A film based on the life of rapper-singer Snoop Dogg will soon go on floors

Universal Pictures is set to develop a movie on the life and work of popular American rapper-singer Snoop Dogg! The film is touted to be the first "definitive biopic of the hip-hop star and pop culture icon." Interestingly, it'll be Dogg's Death Row Pictures' first project. Allen Hughes (Broken City) will helm the project, while Dogg, Hughes, and Sara Ramaker will produce it.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., professionally known as Snoop Dogg, has been ruling the music industry since 1992. In his long, illustrious career, he has been nominated a whopping 17 times at the Grammy Awards and is also the recipient of an American Music Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. To see his journey being translated on celluloid, thus, will excite and intrigue global audiences.

Sharing his excitement about the upcoming film, the singer said, "I waited a long time to put [the movie] together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company [that could] understand the legacy that I'm trying to portray on screen, and the memory I'm trying to leave behind," said Dogg. He also termed it "holy matrimony."

Universal's chairperson Donna Langley has also shared the company's vision behind the movie. "Snoop Dogg's life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture. We met [him] shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and [heard] his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist."

The yet-to-be-titled project will "feature [Dogg's] expansive music catalog," thus covering the major milestones in his three-decade-long career. It'll be penned by Joe Robert Cole, who has previously written the Black Panther franchise and American Crime Story (two episodes). Mike Knobloch, NBC Universal's president of music and publishing has been roped in to helm the music department.