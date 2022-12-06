Entertainment

YRF releases new still of Shah Rukh Khan from 'Pathaan'

YRF releases new still of Shah Rukh Khan from 'Pathaan'

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 06, 2022, 01:32 pm 2 min read

Yash Raj Films revealed a new still from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan'

Yash Raj Films revealed a new still from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan which will be released on January 25, 2023. This highly anticipated film of the YRF spy universe marks the return of Khan on the silver screen after more than four years. The film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles and the film is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Why does this story matter?

King Khan took a sabbatical following his last release Zero in 2018. In these four years, he has had cameo appearances in some films and the viewers loved to see his aura back on big screens.

With a career spanning over three decades, he is a global superstar and 2023 is touted to be his year with three releases—Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

Anand's take on SRK's look

The new still shows Khan sporting long hair and holding a shotgun and wearing combat gear. The chiseled body induces a rugged look to this spy on a hunt. The background shows many landmarks of Dubai. Anand spoke about Khan's look and said, "It was a task and a big challenge to craft a look that is extremely different for SRK..."

Check out the post here

A post shared by on

Spy Universe and acting with Salman Khan

Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films is building a spy universe and this film is a part of YRF50 which marks fifty years of the production house in Bollywood. The spy universe consists of Salman Khan's Tiger series and Hrithik Roshan's War. The Dabangg actor has a cameo in Pathaan and Khan is supposed to have a cameo in Salman's Tiger 3.

Looking at Khan's 2023 releases

Khan had an impacting cameo in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva. He is currently working on Atlee's Jawan which also stars Nayanthara. He will reportedly play a double role in this action thriller. He is collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki which will be a comedy-drama that revolves around immigration. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead.