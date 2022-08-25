Entertainment

Check out John Abraham's first look from spy-thriller 'Pathaan'

Check out John Abraham's first look from spy-thriller 'Pathaan'

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 25, 2022, 02:31 pm 2 min read

'Pathaan' will release on January 25, 2023. (Photo credit: Twitter/@iamsrk)

The team of Pathaan is gradually orchestrating a mammoth hype around the film and how! Shah Rukh Khan, after earlier breaking the internet by revealing his and leading lady Deepika Padukone's motion posters from Pathaan, has now unveiled John Abraham's action avatar. Pathaan, a part of Yash Raj Films' spy-thriller universe, is heading toward a theatrical release on January 25, 2023. Dive in.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pathaan has been a headline-grabber for a while, and SRK's and Deepika Padukone's looks were enough to get the netizens talking.

Pathaan will present SRK in a high-quotient action role and mark his fourth film with Padukone after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.

It is set to be King Khan's return to celluloid in a full-fledged role after Zero (2018).

Motion poster The countdown to 'Pathaan' has started!

SRK shared Abraham's poster and wrote, "He's tough and plays it rough! Presenting [John Abraham] in #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. #5MonthsToPathaan." He also tagged Padukone and YRF. The poster is being met with a stupendous response and his tweet has been liked over 16,000 times already!

Takeaways Abraham impresses in his chiseled avatar, rough persona

The 21-second-long teaser begins with an ominous time bomb, with time trickling out fast. A bomb blast then reveals our hero, who packs a punch with his chiseled arms and what seems to be a cop's uniform. Considering he seems to be standing amidst a cataclysmic situation with a house engulfed in flames, it seems like the still is from a consequential face-off scene.

Twitter Post Watch the motion poster here

Personal Unfortunately, YRF's yellow gradient filter is back

YRF has gained a notorious reputation for painting its films' frames in the yellow gradient filter, and Pathaan isn't untouched by it either. While Padukone's look marked a departure from this infamous tradition, Abraham's look, again, is soaked in hues of startling, uncomfortable yellow!

Information Learn more about 'Pathaan,' SRK's next anticipated titles

Apart from the three aforementioned actors, Dimple Kapadia is also a part of the cast ensemble. Director Siddharth Anand has also written the script, while the music department has been spearheaded by Vishal-Shekhar. SRK will be seen essaying the titular role of RAW agent Feroz. After Pathaan, SRK's next releases are Jawan on June 2, 2023, and Dunki on December 22, 2023.