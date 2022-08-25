Entertainment

Prayers answered: Comedian Raju Srivastava gains consciousness after 15 days

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Aug 25, 2022, 01:55 pm 2 min read

Raju Srivastava finally regained consciousness on Thursday.

After suffering a mild heart attack earlier this month and getting hospitalized, comedian Raju Srivastava finally regained consciousness on Thursday. According to Srivastava's personal secretary Garvit Narang, he gained consciousness after 15 days and his condition is improving at the moment. The same news was shared by the revered comic's friend-comedian Sunil Pal, too. Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on August 10.

Update 'His health condition is improving'

Speaking to news agency ANI, Narang said, "Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he's being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving." Also, Sunil Pal, took to his social media to upload a video where he shared the news with Srivastava's fans and well-wishers. "Good news, friends, Raju bhai is now conscious," Pal said in the clip.

Looking back He had collapsed while running on treadmill

The 58-year-old was reportedly running on a treadmill when he suffered a mild heart attack and collapsed. He was immediately taken to AIIMS thereafter, where he underwent an angioplasty on the same day. Although he was known to have been conscious and doing well initially, soon it was reported that Srivastava was in a "critical" condition and on the ventilator.

Rumors Speculations of Srivastava being brain dead spread on social media

As Srivastava's treatment continued in the Intensive Care Unit, his friend Ahsaan Qureshi disclosed that his "brain isn't functioning completely" on August 12. A few days later, the comedian's advisor Ajit Saxena informed the media, "Today morning, doctors have informed that Raju's brain is not working, almost in dead condition." This led to the circulation of rumors that Srivastava was "brain dead."

Information Thankfully, our dear 'Gajodhar' is recuperating well now

The Bombay to Goa actor's manager Maqbool quashed the "brain dead" speculations soon thereafter. Even Srivastava's wife Shikha Srivastava, who flew to Delhi to be by her husband's side, had urged people and the media to "not spread rumors." Thankfully, Srivastava, who became a household name through his participation in the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, is conscious and recuperating now.