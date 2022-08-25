Entertainment

Revealed! Milind Soman's first look as Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 25, 2022, 01:03 pm 3 min read

Milind Soman will be seen as Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency.' (Photo credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut).

Team Emergency is leaving no stone unturned in augmenting the hype around the film! Director-actor Kangana Ranaut has now unveiled Milind Soman's first look as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and the resemblance is uncanny. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher as politician Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Mahima Chaudhry as Indira Gandhi's friend Pupul Jayakar. Emergency's shooting is underway.

Information Who was Sam Manekshaw?

Sam Manekshaw, credited with leading India to victory in the consequential 1971 Indo-Pak War, was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the five-star Field Marshal rank. He was felicitated with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan for his exceptional services.

Context Why does this story matter?

Emergency, as the name suggests, is based on the oft-debated 1975 Emergency imposed by the Congress government led by former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

It is Kangana Ranaut's second directorial after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019) and has been written by Ritesh Shah (Pink, Sardar Udham).

Since Ranaut's last outing Dhaakad was a massive failure, she has now pinned high hopes on Emergency.

First look Soman expressed his gratitude on being a part of 'Emergency'

Ranaut shared Soman's first look on Instagram. She wrote, "Presenting the dynamic @milindrunning as #SamManekshaw, the man instrumental for saving India's frontiers during the Indo-Pak war and whose service was as distinguished as his honesty; a charmer, a war hero and a visionary leader in #Emergency." Soman also re-shared the photo and expressed his gratitude and ecstasy for being a part of Emergency.

Twitter Post Take a look at Soman's announcement here

Honoured to be a part of #KanganaRanaut ’s directorial #Emergency and play the role of #SamManekshaw, the man who, with his wit and gallantry, led India to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war! pic.twitter.com/fh8BSEsPhP — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 25, 2022

Quotes 'Soman's imposing charisma and acting skills were perfect,' said Ranaut

Highlighting his excitement, Soman said, "I am happy to be working with Kangana. I have enjoyed many of her works, but especially Queen and Tanu Weds Manu." He also dubbed the role "a big honor" and "the most significant responsibility." On the other hand, the Fashion actor claimed that "Soman's imposing charisma and acting skills were perfect" to breathe life into the character.

Details Here's all we know about 'Emergency'

The film is being produced by Ranaut's Manikarnika Films. Reportedly, Bhumika Chawla (Tere Naam, MCA Middle Class Abbayi) also has a pivotal part in the drama. Emergency's music department has been spearheaded by noted music composer GV Prakash Kumar (Asuran, Soorarai Pottru, Maaran). Sheetal Sharma, who has previously designed costumes for Ranaut's Dhaakad, is in charge of the sartorial department.

