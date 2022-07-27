Entertainment

'Emergency': Shreyas Talpade's look as Atal Bihari Vajpayee revealed

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 27, 2022, 02:00 pm 2 min read

Shreyas Talpade will play former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 'Emergency.'

Team Emergency is on a sure-shot roll! After unveiling Kangana Ranaut's look as former prime minister Indira Gandhi and Anupam Kher's look as politician and Gandhi's rival Jayaprakash Narayan, the drama film has yet another exciting development. On Wednesday, Shreyas Talpade took to social media to unveil his look as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Directed by Ranaut, Emergency will release in 2023.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kangana Ranaut is set to return to the director's chair after 2019's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, where she also essayed the titular role.

Emergency, as the name suggests, is based on the controversial and oft-debated 1975 Emergency imposed by the Congress government led by Gandhi.

Since Ranaut's last outing Dhaakad was a dud, she has now pinned high hopes on Emergency.

First look 'I hope I live up to the expectations,' said Talpade

Sharing the picture, the Iqbal actor wrote, "Honored & happy to play one of the most loved, visionary, a true patriot and man of the masses...Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. I hope I live up to the expectations." Talpade further sought blessings from Lord Ganesha. Notably, Talpade is no stranger to biopics and had recently played the eponymous character in Kaun Pravin Tambe?

Honoured Happy to play one of the most Loved, Visionary, a true patriot Man of the masses…Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. I hope I live up to the expectations.



Quote To portray Vajpayee is a 'big responsibility' for Talpade

Sharing his excitement about the dream role, Talpade earlier said, "To portray [Vajpayee] is not only a big privilege but also a huge honor and a bigger responsibility." Talpade was also all praises for Ranaut and described her as "one of the most versatile and finest actresses in the country." "It's a thing of pride to be directed by her," said the Dor actor.

Information Here's all we know about 'Emergency'

Emergency will be produced by Ranaut's Manikarnika Films. Its screenplay has been penned by Ritesh Shah, who has previously been associated with landmark projects such as Pink, Sardar Udham, Airlift, and D-Day. Bhumika Chawla (Tere Naam, MCA Middle Class Abbayi) also has a pivotal part in the drama. Emergency's music department has been helmed by GV Prakash (Asuran, Soorarai Pottru, Maaran).