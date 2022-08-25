Entertainment

'Govinda Naam Mera' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this year?

Aug 25, 2022

'Govinda Naam Mera' will release straight on Disney+ Hotstar.

Yet another mainstream Hindi film has decided to ditch its theatrical outing and traverse the direct-to-OTT route instead. This time, it's Vicky Kaushal fronted Govinda Naam Mera, which has been dominating headlines due to the pall of uncertainty about its release date and platform. The film will reportedly premiere straight on Disney+ Hotstar in November, though the exact date is still awaited.

Context Why does this story matter?

The current climate is blemished by unpredictability, considering several big-budget Bollywood films, even the ones headlined by A-listers, have grasped at straws.

A theatrical outing naturally raises the stakes and enhances the risk factor, so Govinda Naam Mera's direct-to-OTT premiere will salvage the film's cost.

Moreover, Disney+ Hotstar seems to be a hot favorite, considering Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli will also release there next month!

Deal 'The film has been sold for Rs. 62cr,' said sources

Per Bollywood Hungama, the Shashank Khaitan directorial has been "sold to the OTT platform for a sum of Rs. 62cr!" This includes satellite and digital rights. A source told the media portal, "[The film] is a comic entertainer, but not exactly a film that's ideal for the big screen in today's world. Hence, the makers decided on a direct to digital premiere."

Business Dharma Productions will reap no profits, but no losses either

Dharma Productions has cracked a no-profit-no-loss deal with Star Network, which implies that it won't be reaping any monetary benefits from the entertainer. "The initial market expectation of Dharma Productions was Rs. 80 crore, but the buyers were not too keen to spend such a big amount on the film. Finally, the deal was locked at Rs. 62 crore," elaborated the same source.

Plot A love triangle is at the fulcrum of the film

While Kiara Advani will be playing Kaushal's "naughty girlfriend," Bhumi Pednekar will essay the role of Kaushal's "hotty wife." Kaushal will be playing the titular role and will portray a character with impeccable dancing skills who stumbles his way through life. The film, a love triangle, is reportedly a rehashed version of Khaitan's film Mr. Lele, which eventually could not take off.

OTT releases Looking at other films set to stream on OTT

Govinda Naam Mera is not the only film that'll stream digitally. Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead, is slated to premiere on Voot Select. It's a remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights). Sidharth Malhotra's long-delayed Mission Majnu, Kartik Aaryan-led Freddy, and Ayushmann Khurrana-Shefali Shah starrer Doctor G are also expected to land on OTT soon.