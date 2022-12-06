Entertainment

OTT release: Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' trailer leaves Twitter divided

OTT release: Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' trailer leaves Twitter divided

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Dec 06, 2022, 12:40 pm 2 min read

The trailer of Netflix's Harry & Meghan directed by Liz Garbus has led to Twitter being divided into two houses. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have always been vocal about the treatment by the British Royal family and after leaving their royal duties, currently live in the US. Previously, the couple also spoke about facing racism. The docuseries will seemingly address it all.

Why does this story matter?

Britain's Royals have always been in news, be it Queen Elizabeth II's reign or King Charles III and Princess Diana's relationship.

The Constitutional Monarchy has been great fodder for the media and ever since #Megxit, the media coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has increased.

From Peter Morgan's The Crown to Spencer to this docuseries, fans are always waiting for more.

'We know the full truth'

The 1:16-minute trailer gave a sneak peek into the couple's accounts of events and whatever they faced while they stayed with the family. Markle hinted that the Royal family will not protect them and Prince Harry spoke about a hierarchy that exists in the family. The trailer ended with Prince Harry saying, "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

Twitter erupted after the trailer launch

Netizens reacted and the house was divided. While many lauded Markle for being an "upright woman in the age-old archaic Royal family," several labeled her as an "outsider." Some netizens called for a boycott. British broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted, "BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I'm traumatized by this exploitation."

Check out the tweet here

BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatised by this exploitation. https://t.co/D3QdXPXC6z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2022

Late Queen's biography talked about her reaction to Harry-Markle tell-all

British broadcaster Gyles Brandreth released his new book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, where he claimed the late Queen was more concerned about Harry's well-being, and she called the Oprah Winfrey interview and the couple's Netflix deal "television nonsense." After Queen Elizabeth's death, however, Markle told Variety that they shared a warm bond, and she described the monarch as a "shining example" of female leadership.