Watch 'Ponniyin Selvan I' on Amazon Prime Video now

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 28, 2022, 01:43 pm 2 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan I' hit the theaters on September 30

Tamil magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I has arrived on Amazon Prime Video on a rental basis. Subscribers or non-subscribers of the channel can now watch the film by paying Rs. 199. The film will be available to all subscribers from November 4. The Mani Ratnam directorial premiered theatrically on September 30. Read on to know more about the historical drama.

The first part of Ponniyin Selvan was released amid huge expectations.

The multi-starrer features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, "Chiyaan" Vikram, "Jayam" Ravi, and Karthi in the lead roles.

AR Rahman composed its music, and it was bankrolled jointly by Lyca Pictures and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies.

The film is based on the popular Tamil novel of the same name, written by Kalki.

Anticipation Will 'Ponniyin Selvan I' touch Rs. 500cr mark?

The historical fiction is on a rampage at the box office, collecting Rs. 464.70cr gross at the worldwide box office. At the Indian box office, it has collected Rs. 302.08cr from all languages, while the overseas box office collection stands at Rs. 162.62cr. Now that the film has arrived on OTT, it is to be seen if it will touch the Rs. 500cr mark.

Records 'Ponniyin Selvan' is the highest Kollywood grosser of 2022

The film has broken several records, one of them being the highest Kollywood grosser of the year, beating the blockbuster Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. It's also the second-highest Kollywood grosser of all time, standing next to Rajinikanth's sequel of Enthiran titled 2.0 co-starring Akshay Kumar. Let's wait and see if the second installment of Ponniyin Selvan surpasses 2.0.

Information When is the second part being released?

The sequel will hit the cinema halls in 2023. Though the date has not been revealed yet, it is anticipated that the film will arrive in the summer of 2023. The sequel was shot simultaneously with the first part, and the team is presently engaged with the post-production activities. The sequel's streaming rights have also been bagged by Amazon Prime Video.