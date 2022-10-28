Entertainment

'Yashoda': What to expect from Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 28, 2022, 01:28 pm 2 min read

The makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film Yashoda dropped its trailer on Thursday amping up the expectations of fans. Written and directed by the filmmaker duo Hari-Harish, the film will hit the big screens on November 11 in languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Read on to know what we can expect from the highly-awaited movie.

Context Why does this story matter?

Yashoda marks Prabhu's second theatrical release in 2022 after Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

The Vignesh Shivan-directorial did well commercially despite negative reviews.

Before the rom-com, she was seen in Jaanu (2020).

So, if Yashoda does well, 2022 will be an eventful year for her.

Also, Yashoda will have her performing action scenes after The Family Man 2, which makes the movie all the more special.

Expectation Movie will be about surrogate pregnancy

The trailer revealed that Yashoda revolves around surrogate pregnancy. Though commercial surrogacy is now banned in India, it looks like the film will revolve around an underworld where commercial surrogacy is still prevailing. Prabhu's Yashoda is one of the surrogate mothers, who joins a facility, which takes care of several other surrogate mothers, who are hired to birth the children of big shots.

Anticipation Is Yashoda an undercover agent?

Yashoda is seen stumbling upon something suspicious and takes things into her own hands, which gets her trapped in a dangerous situation. The trailer also shows the actor engaging in a few intense stunts, which hints that she could be an undercover agent, who is on a mission to unearth the criminals of the facility that run the operation with surrogate mothers.

Observation Trailer gives us glimpses of Yashoda's romantic angle

Yashoda seems to join the facility after being offered a huge sum of money. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar makes an impacting presence as the doctor who conducts the whole process of surrogacy. Meanwhile, we also get a few glimpses of Yashoda's romantic angle. It looks like a doctor from the facility falls in love with her. Let's wait for the movie's release to know more.