Entertainment

Emmy-winning actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 06, 2022, 12:32 pm 2 min read

American actor Kirstie Alley died aged 71

American actor Kirstie Alley died on Monday aged 71. The actor was battling cancer and the news of her demise was confirmed by her children on social media via the actor's Twitter handle. Alley won two Emmy Awards and she rose to fame with the NBC comedy series Cheers. She had a career spanning over four decades. May she rest in peace.

Official statement by her children

In the statement, her children said that the actor was surrounded by her close family members and mentioned how the actor fought cancer valiantly. They also thanked the doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their service. The statement read, "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

Twitter Post

Tributes poured in on social media

John Travolta, a friend and former co-star of Alley's paid tribute on social media. He wrote, "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie," alongside sharing a snap of the late star. "I know we will see each other again." Grammy Award-winning singer Travis Tritt expressed his shock and sadness at the news of Alley's passing.

More about Alley's work over the years

Alley received an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 1991 for her performance as Rebecca Howe in NBC's Cheers. She starred in movies like Drop Dead Gorgeous and Veronica's Closet. In 2010, a reality TV series on her life was made named Kristie Alley's Big Life. She also competed in Season 12 of the celebrity dance reality show Dancing with the Stars.